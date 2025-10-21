Snapchat Accounts suspended amid AWS outrage?

ISLAMABAD – Snapchat users are in a frenzy as the social app went down due to an Amazon Web Services outage, leaving people unable to log in, send messages, or see friends’ locations.

Amid this confusion, a fake warning message is doing the rounds online, claiming accounts would be suspended if not forwarded to 20 people went viral.

Snapchat Accounts Suspended?

Snapchat users are getting fake warning messages claiming account suspensions went viral as the app faced widespread technical issues.

The scam text demanded users forward it toa group of people within two hours or risk losing their account. Snapchat has clearly confirmed this is false, urging users not to panic and to rely only on official updates from verified accounts.

During the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage, several Snapchat users lost messages and friends after deleting and reinstalling the app. Thousands of outage reports were recorded, with users experiencing login issues and temporary account locks.

Other apps like Roblox, Fortnite, and Coinbase were also affected. Snapchat advises checking for a “Restore” button to recover lost streaks.