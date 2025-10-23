Snapchat unlocks free access to ‘Imagine AI Lens’ for all users

Snapchat has announced that its innovative ‘Imagine AI Lens’ is now available for free to all users, providing them with the ability to transform their snaps with just a few simple text-based commands.

According to Snapchat, this AI-powered lens enables users to express their creativity in entirely new ways by allowing them to visualize and share their ideas instantly.

The ‘Imagine AI Lens’ brings an exciting level of interactivity, allowing users to turn everyday scenarios into fun, imaginative visuals. Whether it’s transforming a dull office into a slippery slide, trying on Halloween costumes virtually, or generating the perfect response for a given situation, the possibilities are endless. Snapchat emphasized that the only limit is users’ creativity.

To ensure responsible use of AI, Snapchat has implemented strict guidelines, including a ban on inappropriate or sensitive content. However, other than these limitations, users are free to create and share their unique snaps across Snapchat and other platforms.

To access the new AI lens, users can easily find it by searching the lens carousel or entering the lens name in the app. Additionally, QR codes can be scanned to quickly get to the ‘Imagine AI Lens.’

Snapchat’s introduction of this free feature highlights its commitment to enhancing the creative potential of its users, allowing them to express themselves like never before.