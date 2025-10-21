vivo V60 Lite Now Available in Pakistan: Capture Your Candid Travel Memories in Style

LAHORE – vivo today celebrates arrival of the V60 Lite, now available for sale across Pakistan in stores and online. Positioned as the “Travel Portrait Perfect Partner,” the V60 Lite combines advanced AI imaging, stylish design, and long-lasting performance to support users in everyday moments and on the go. The vivo V60 Lite 5G is priced at PKR 94,999, while the V60 Lite 4G variant is available for Rs76,999.

V60 Lite is equipped with a 50 MP Sony main camera, 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera, and a 32 MP HD selfie camera. What truly brings mobile photography to life is vivo’s latest AI Aura Light Portrait, inherited and upgraded across three generations. Smart Lighting Control automatically adjusts color temperature to blend seamlessly with ambient light, keeping skin tones true and balanced. Combined with Master Portrait Style Bokeh, AI Master HD Algorithm, and 4K video on Front and Rear Cameras, which are features only available on the V60 Lite 5G version, the V60 Lite turns every shot into a magazine-ready memory.

For those who love creative freedom, the AI Image Studio offers a suite of imaginative tools. Exclusively on the V60 Lite 5G version, the AI Four-Season Portrait can transform a single photo into four distinctive seasonal styles — Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, adding unique and surreal effects. With tools to easily remove unwanted objects, fine-tune lighting, or apply rich color enhancements, every travel memory becomes polished, expressive, and social-media-ready in seconds.

V60 Lite’s Slim Flat Screen Design and Ultra-Thin Bezel, inherited from flagship models, slip easily into pockets, backpacks, or handbags, while feeling lightweight. Premium colors like Titanium Blue and Elegant Black give the phone a versatile, stylish look suitable for casual outings and formal occasions alike. The streamlined Exquisite Transparent Camera Module keeps the back clean and elegant, and subtle curves and edges make one-handed use effortless — perfect for quick snapshots on the move or staying connected during busy commutes.

V60 Lite is built to keep up with a full day of activities with ease. At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo 5G processor for the V60 Lite 5G version and a Snapdragon 685 processor for the 4G version, delivering smooth overall performance. Paired with 12 GB RAM + 12 GB Extended RAM and 256 GB ROM of storage on the V60 Lite 5G version or 8 GB RAM + 8 GB Extended RAM and 256 GB ROM on the 4G version, the phone handles multitasking and demanding apps effortlessly. Its 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio brings videos, games, and travel vlogs vividly to life, while Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% Volume deliver clear, immersive audio for music, movies, and calls even in busy, noisy environments.

6500 mAhBlueVolt Battery, supported by 90W FlashCharge, keeps users connected and entertained throughout the day. The phone can reach a full charge from 1% to 100% in just 52 minutes on the V60 Lite 5G version, and 55 minutes on the 4G version, keeping you powered up without long interruptions. Built for real-life adventures, the V60 Lite is also IP65-rated for Dust and Water Resistance.One-Tap Water/Dust Ejection and Greasy/Wet-Hand Touch offer practical convenience in all situations.

vivo V60 Lite is your everyday essential, combining professional portrait photography, refined design, and intelligent features in one reliable device. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the V60 Lite, a 15 – day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v60-lite-5g