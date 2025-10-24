TLP declared Banned outfit, added to First Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act

ISLAMABAD – Final nail in coffin of hardliner religio-political party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as government declared the party a proscribed organisation under Section 11B(1)(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, citing “reasonable grounds” to believe the group is “connected with and concerned in terrorism.”

The decision approved unanimously by the federal cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comes on the heels of fiery violent protests, claiming the lives of several police officers and protesters while paralysing major highways from Karachi to Islamabad.

TLP comes under hammer for inciting violence and plunged the country into lawlessness, while government reiterated no longer tolerates “terror in the name of religion.”

This is not the first time the TLP has faced a ban. The group, founded in 2015 and converted into a political party a year later, was first outlawed in 2021 by the PTI government after bloody clashes with law enforcement. The ban was lifted six months later following promises from TLP leaders to renounce violence — promises officials now say were blatantly broken.

TLP violence repeatedly held the state hostage as TLP-led demonstrations, both civilians and police personnel had lost their lives.