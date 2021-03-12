LIVE | Senate election – Mirza Muhammad Afridi defeats Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD – PTI nominee Mirza Muhammad Afridi Friday stunned PDM's joint candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in election for the slot of deputy Senate chairman.

Earlier in th day, Sadiq Sanjrani of the ruling alliance defeated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the opposition parties to take the top seat at the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament.

Sanjrani secured 48 votes to become Senate Chairman, while Gillani bagged 42 in the crucial Friday's election. Eight of the 98 votes in total were rejected, including one that had a stamp on both names.

Voting for the slot of Chairman Senate concluded at 5pm. Presiding Officer Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah was chairing the session.