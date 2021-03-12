Netflix tests restriction on password sharing
Web Desk
09:17 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
netflix account sharing
Share

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. – Popular video streaming service Netflix is reported to have been testing new tools to prevent account sharing.

In the trial, a small selection of accounts have been prompted: 'If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching'. For now, the prompted message can be ignored for some time.

When the users opt to verify their account, they are required to enter a verification code which is received to the original account holder.

Netflix has been aware of the password sharing among friends and family for years. A research showed thirty three-percent of users have shared their passwords.

"Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with, because there's so much legitimate password sharing—like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids.... so there's no bright line, and we're doing fine as is," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in 2016.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

The streamer's terms of service say accounts "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household."

The streaming giant has urged users to obtain their own accounts in order to enjoy uninterrupted services.

Netflix users can subscribe for a Basic, Standard, or Premium plan, which supports streaming on one, two, and four devices respectively, at the same time.

Netflix crosses 200 million subscribers 06:39 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix saw an immense surge in subscriber growth as it successfully surpassed 200 ...

More From This Category
Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went ...
07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall ...
06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Rockstar Atif Aslam gets candid about his ...
07:17 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Bigg Boss famed Arshi Khan's dream fulfilled as ...
06:29 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Aurat March supporters demand apology over fake, ...
05:14 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Engin Altan Duzyatan shares a heartwarming ...
03:22 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went viral expelled from Lahore university
07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr