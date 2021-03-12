First dengue virus case of 2021 registered in Rawalpindi

First dengue virus case of 2021 registered in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – First case of dengue fever for 2021 has been reported in Rawalpindi on Friday amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the patient is being provident treatment at Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

The city’s health department has started taking measures to curb the spread of the disease as it screened more than 14,000 for dengue virus in the city.

The health officials also found dengue larva at 25 houses during checking

In 2019, Pakistan was hit by the worst outbreak of dengue virus with more than 50,000 confirmed cases across the country.

The dengue virus is spread by the mosquito bite after which the patient faces extreme deficiency of platelets and his blood loses normal clotting ability.

Dengue virus is life-threatening and can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever if not treated timely.

