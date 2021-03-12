Pakistan reports 54 new deaths, 2,701 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Another 54 people have died due to coronavirus infection while 2,701 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours, according to official data.
The overall tally of coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed the 600,000 mark on Friday while the total number of deaths has now reached 13,430.
The statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) show the total active coronavirus cases stand at 18,703 while 568,065 patients have recovered from the disease.
The spike in virus cases surfaced after the authorities decided to loosen some coronavirus restrictions last month.
But, due to fears of a third wave of coronavirus, the government decided to put several restrictions back in place after a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting earlier this week.
