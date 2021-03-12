Pakistan reports 54 new deaths, 2,701 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Web Desk
11:42 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 54 new deaths, 2,701 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Another 54 people have died due to coronavirus infection while 2,701 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours, according to official data.

The overall tally of coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed the 600,000 mark on Friday while the total number of deaths has now reached 13,430.

The statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) show the total active coronavirus cases stand at 18,703 while 568,065 patients have recovered from the disease.

The spike in virus cases surfaced after the authorities decided to loosen some coronavirus restrictions last month.

But, due to fears of a third wave of coronavirus, the government decided to put several restrictions back in place after a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting earlier this week.

More From This Category
‘Only Together’ – Pakistan joins new UN ...
12:37 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
All 48 newly-elected members take oath as Senators
11:10 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:40 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s Senate elects chairman, deputy ...
09:41 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
PTA directs Pakistan’s service providers to ...
11:14 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Punjab celebrates officially first ever culture ...
11:06 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani girl gets down on her knees to propose her beau inside university (VIDEOS)
09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr