Mohammad Hafeez receives honorary life membership from MCC

LONDON – Mohammad Hafeez, a former captain of Pakistan, has been included in a list of notable men and women cricketers who received honorary life memberships from Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
Hafeez thanked MCC on Twitter for granting him an honorary membership and recognising his contributions to the sport.
''I want to thank MCC from the bottom of my heart for honouring my life membership and recognising my contributions to this wonderful game of cricket. Looking forward to adding value as a member of MCC and making new friends," Hafeez added.
I would like to express my deepest gratitude to @MCCOfficial honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket 🏏. Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC. pic.twitter.com/Z85nkIcnqV— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 5, 2023
The MCC on Wednesday also recognised five Indian players, including the late captain MS Dhoni, and England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.
Moreover, five Indian players, M.S. Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj, and Jhulan Goswami, also have received Honorary Life Membership.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
