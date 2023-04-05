Mohammad Hafeez receives honorary life membership from MCC

LONDON – Mohammad Hafeez, a former captain of Pakistan, has been included in a list of notable men and women cricketers who received honorary life memberships from Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Hafeez thanked MCC on Twitter for granting him an honorary membership and recognising his contributions to the sport.

''I want to thank MCC from the bottom of my heart for honouring my life membership and recognising my contributions to this wonderful game of cricket. Looking forward to adding value as a member of MCC and making new friends," Hafeez added.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to @MCCOfficial honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket 🏏. Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC. pic.twitter.com/Z85nkIcnqV — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 5, 2023

The MCC on Wednesday also recognised five Indian players, including the late captain MS Dhoni, and England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Moreover, five Indian players, M.S. Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj, and Jhulan Goswami, also have received Honorary Life Membership.