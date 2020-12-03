Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali buried amid prayers in Balochistan
04:54 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
QUETTA – Pakistan's first prime minister from southwestern Balochistan province, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was buried in his hometown Dera Murad Jamali Thursday afternoon.

His funeral prayers were offered at 4 pm in Rojhan Jamali, Jaffarabad. 

Jamali, 76, was shifted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. He was placed on ventilator on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He had recovered from COVID-19 in May earlier this year. 

He died of cardiac issues on Wednesday. 

A political leader from Balochistan, who born in 1944, served as the 15th prime minister of Pakistan during Gen Musharraf era, from 2002 until his resignation in 2004.

Starting his political career from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during the 1970s, he later emerged as part of PML-N government. 

He served as chief minister of Balochistan for two non-consecutive terms (from June–December 1988 and November 1996 –February 1997).

After the 1999 coup, he joined the PML-Q and became prime minister in 2002. Before 2018 election, Jamali joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

