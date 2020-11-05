PM Imran inaugurates Sehat Card Plus Program in Swat on Friday

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Sehat Card Plus Program for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting from Swat, on Friday.

In a news briefing along with Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash in Peshawar on Thursday, Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the program will be completely implemented across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hundred percent population by 31st January next year.

#SehatCardPlus offers free medicines for the first 5 days of admission in hospital & for 5 days after being discharged.#SabKeLiye pic.twitter.com/dglTAcgD8g — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) November 5, 2020

He said, in the first phase health insurance scheme has been started in six districts of Malakand division since 1st of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said Prime Minister Imran Khan has encouraged provincial government for tremendous steps.