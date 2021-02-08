‘Don’t drag Army into politics’ – DG ISPR rules out any ‘backdoor contact’ with opposition
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army spokesperson reiterates that military leadership has no backdoor contacts of any kind with any political party.
Refusing the statements, the military media wing spokesperson said, "don't drag Pakistan Army into politics as it has nothing to do with it."
Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar strongly refuted claims by opposition leaders regarding ‘ongoing talks’ with the opposition alliance. "If there is any evidence in this regard, then bring it forward, otherwise, such speculations should be stopped," he added.
DG ISPR also expressed gratitude towards the Chinese Army who donated the vaccine to the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 ... 12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from the ...
Regarding the missing climbers on K2, the military spokesman stated Ali Sadpara is the hero of the nation, and no shortfall in the search operation of the climbers would be allowed.
#K2WinterExpedition - ‘It's time to search dead ... 10:40 AM | 8 Feb, 2021
SKARDU – The search and rescue operation to locate missing climbers, including Pakistan's Muhammad Ali Sadpara, ...
- PK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 5 — Live Stream and Live Updates01:06 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- ‘Don’t drag Army into politics’ – DG ISPR rules out any ...01:01 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to frontline ...12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Uttarakhand’s ...11:10 AM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal ...05:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Another Indian actor 'commits suicide'03:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021