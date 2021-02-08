‘Don’t drag Army into politics’ – DG ISPR rules out any ‘backdoor contact’ with opposition
Web Desk
01:01 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army spokesperson reiterates that military leadership has no backdoor contacts of any kind with any political party.

Refusing the statements, the military media wing spokesperson said, "don't drag Pakistan Army into politics as it has nothing to do with it."

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar strongly refuted claims by opposition leaders regarding ‘ongoing talks’ with the opposition alliance. "If there is any evidence in this regard, then bring it forward, otherwise, such speculations should be stopped," he added.

DG ISPR also expressed gratitude towards the Chinese Army who donated the vaccine to the Pakistani Armed Forces.

Regarding the missing climbers on K2, the military spokesman stated Ali Sadpara is the hero of the nation, and no shortfall in the search operation of the climbers would be allowed.

