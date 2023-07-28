Pakistani mountaineer dies during K2 summit 

GILGIT – A Pakistani mountaineer has died during an attempt to climb the world’s second highest peak, K2, in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The deputy commissioner Shigar has confirmed the death of Muhammad Hassa, who lost his life when the huge avalanche hit him near the Bottle Neck at the end of his summit.

Reports said it was impossible to bring his body back as he was buried at the spot after getting hit by the avalanche.

Earlier this month, a Polish tourist died during an expedition to climb Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest peak located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Alpine Club of Pakistan has confirmed the death of Pawel Tomasz Kopec, saying the climber died of acute altitude sickness after summiting the peak.