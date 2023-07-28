Imran Khan booked for threatening JIT members probing May 9 incidents

LAHORE – A case has been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran for threatening the head and members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 incident.

The case has been registered at the Qila Gujar Singh police station in Lahore on the complaint of Incharge Investigaion Muhammad Sarwar.

Reports said the former prime minister appeared before the investigation team at the Sarwar Road police station for interrogation. During the questioning, according to the complainant, Imran Khan threatened JIT head Imran Kishwar and other members by pointing finger at them.

The PTI chief, he said, warned that they would be removed for their posts when the PTI comes into power again.

The FIR stated that intimidating an officer during an investigation is a violation of law and regulations, which hinders an independent and impartial investigation. Such actions by the accused are against the principles of law, it added.