2nd Torsam Khan National Squash reaches quarterfinals stage

Web Desk 01:20 PM | 30 Apr, 2023
2nd Torsam Khan National Squash reaches quarterfinals stage

LAHORE – The Image 2nd Torsam Khan National Squash Championship 2023 has reached the quarterfinals stage as the second-round matches were decided in the event at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi. 

In the women results, Mehwish beat Aiman Gohar 3-0, 11/1,11/0,11/2, Sameera Shahid beat Soha Ali 3-0, 11/4,13/11,11/9, Mahnoor Ali beat Mohira  

3-0, 11/3,11/2,11/1, Sehrish Ali beat Ilsa Imran 3-1, 11/6,11/13,15/13,11/7, Anum Aziz beat Laiba 3-0, 11/2,11/0,11/2, Kainat beat Aina Aziz 3-0, 11/4,11/3,11/6, Fehmina Asim beat Asia Haseeb 3-0, 11/1,11/1,11/0 and Roshna Mehboob beat Wania Tahir 3-0, 11/2,11/2,11/4. 

In the U15 boys, Noman beat Haris 3-0, 11/2,11/1,11/4, Abdul Ahad Butt beat Zahid 3-0, 11/4,11/2,11/7, Abdul Ahad Imran beat Faisal Khan 3-2, 11/5,11/6,9/11,8/11,11/5, Ahmed Khalil beat Savi 3-0, 11/4,11/1,11/6, Rayyan Bahadur beat Zohaib 3-1, 8/11,11/1,11/5,11/4, M Saif Zaman beat Affan 3-0, 11/1,11/3,11/2, Omar Usmani beat Arman Shah 3-0, 11/5,11/9,11/8 and Malik Haris beat Javed Khan 11/5,11/4,11/2. 

Meanwhile, in the men’s PSA Satellite event, Zeeshan Zeb beat Saddam 3-1, 11/4,8/11,11/8,11/6, Anas Ali Shah beat Shayan Ali 

3-0, 11/4,11/5,11/3, Abdullah Nawaz beat Mutahir Ali 3-1, 9/11,11/3,11/6,11/7, M Azan Khalil beat Mehmood Mehboob 3-0, 11/5,11/6,11/7, Usman Nadeem Butt beat Farhan 3-0, 12/10,11/9,12/10, M Ahmed beat Talha Saeed 3-1, 8/11,11/6,11/9,11/7, Hammad beat Anas Khan 3-1, 14/16,11/5,11/3,8/3 (retd), Abdul Qadir beat Hikmat Yar Khan 3-0, 13/11,11/6,11/6. The quarterfinals will be played on Sunday at 12AM.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

