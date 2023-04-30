2nd Torsam Khan National Squash reaches quarterfinals stage

LAHORE – The Image 2nd Torsam Khan National Squash Championship 2023 has reached the quarterfinals stage as the second-round matches were decided in the event at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.
In the women results, Mehwish beat Aiman Gohar 3-0, 11/1,11/0,11/2, Sameera Shahid beat Soha Ali 3-0, 11/4,13/11,11/9, Mahnoor Ali beat Mohira
3-0, 11/3,11/2,11/1, Sehrish Ali beat Ilsa Imran 3-1, 11/6,11/13,15/13,11/7, Anum Aziz beat Laiba 3-0, 11/2,11/0,11/2, Kainat beat Aina Aziz 3-0, 11/4,11/3,11/6, Fehmina Asim beat Asia Haseeb 3-0, 11/1,11/1,11/0 and Roshna Mehboob beat Wania Tahir 3-0, 11/2,11/2,11/4.
In the U15 boys, Noman beat Haris 3-0, 11/2,11/1,11/4, Abdul Ahad Butt beat Zahid 3-0, 11/4,11/2,11/7, Abdul Ahad Imran beat Faisal Khan 3-2, 11/5,11/6,9/11,8/11,11/5, Ahmed Khalil beat Savi 3-0, 11/4,11/1,11/6, Rayyan Bahadur beat Zohaib 3-1, 8/11,11/1,11/5,11/4, M Saif Zaman beat Affan 3-0, 11/1,11/3,11/2, Omar Usmani beat Arman Shah 3-0, 11/5,11/9,11/8 and Malik Haris beat Javed Khan 11/5,11/4,11/2.
Meanwhile, in the men’s PSA Satellite event, Zeeshan Zeb beat Saddam 3-1, 11/4,8/11,11/8,11/6, Anas Ali Shah beat Shayan Ali
3-0, 11/4,11/5,11/3, Abdullah Nawaz beat Mutahir Ali 3-1, 9/11,11/3,11/6,11/7, M Azan Khalil beat Mehmood Mehboob 3-0, 11/5,11/6,11/7, Usman Nadeem Butt beat Farhan 3-0, 12/10,11/9,12/10, M Ahmed beat Talha Saeed 3-1, 8/11,11/6,11/9,11/7, Hammad beat Anas Khan 3-1, 14/16,11/5,11/3,8/3 (retd), Abdul Qadir beat Hikmat Yar Khan 3-0, 13/11,11/6,11/6. The quarterfinals will be played on Sunday at 12AM.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
