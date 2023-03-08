Pakistan to play first T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah this month

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan will play first T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah as Afghanistan announced the dates for the upcoming bilateral series.
Kabul will host the T20I bilateral series with Men in Green. The first match will be played in Sharjah on March 25. The second game of the series will be held on March 27 with the final to be played on March 29.
The upcoming series has been slated for Ramadan and all games will be held after Iftar.
Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier locked horns in a solitary ODI in Sharjah in 2012 and a T20I in 2013 at the same venue.
Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Mirwais Ashraf pinned hopes for extending ties with Pakistan besides continuing great partnerships and frequent cricketing assignments with Pakistan.
He linked the series with the strengthening of the Afghan team and cricket and expressed excitement to play Men in Green for the series.
Babar Azam-led Team Green will travel to UAE on March 23 after the conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.
