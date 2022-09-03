Exemplary donation-drive and flood-relief efforts by Daraz

As the devastating monsoon rains and floods have taken more than 1000 lives, while displacing over 30 million people by destroying properties and infrastructure all over the country, all resourceful individuals and enterprises must contribute to the relief and rehabilitation of the unfortunate flood victims.

During these difficult times, an exemplary donation drive has been launched by Daraz - one of the leading e-commerce platforms in South Asia. Based in Pakistan, Daraz aims to uplift communities by contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the nation, through various initiatives.

These donations are being used for distributing food packages and other essential goods among the affected communities. People who wish to contribute through this online facility can donate, on the go, round-the-clock, for this noble cause visit this link: https://lnkd.in/d3pFYdqQ

Daraz is already helping by providing; food-items, tents, medicines and other basic necessities, for the suffering families in the flood zones. As millions of flood affectees urgently need; food, shelter and healthcare to survive, Daraz is fully committed to working with the Pakistanis to fulfilling these critical needs. They are also distributing food rations among the homeless families, who need basic nutrition to survive.

The consumers are giving a great response to this humanitarian initiative, as donations continue to pour in from all segments of the society, even the overseas Pakistani communities, as they have always contributed generously to the wellbeing of their beloved motherland.