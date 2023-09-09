Etihad Town achieves early possession of Phase II (Technically Approved as Arcos Housing Scheme), continuing the legacy of before time delivery

Etihad Town, a renowned real estate developer, proudly announces the early possession of plots in Phase II (Technically Approved as Arcos Housing Scheme), reaffirming their commitment to delivering projects before time.

The possession event took place at the Phase II site, where buyers who had purchased plots through two separate ballots held in March and May were delighted to receive their properties ahead of schedule.

Etihad Town's strong reputation for early delivery is evident in the successful completion of Phase I before the promised deadline. Etihad Town also initiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of more than 50 houses, further enhancing the development within the community.



Etihad Town Phase II offers prime residential and commercial plots with dual access from Ring Road and Ferozepur Road. The community features lush green parks, providing serene surroundings. With two LDA-approved structure roads, including a 100-feet main boulevard, convenient connectivity is ensured within the society. Etihad Town Phase II features underground electrification, enhancing aesthetics and safety. This gated community offers residents a secure and peaceful living environment.



Managing Director, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir sincerely appreciated the management's dedication to customer satisfaction and early delivery. The possession event was attended by esteemed Etihad Group Directors, Chaudhry Faisal Munir, and Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and Sponsors of Etihad Town Phase II, Faisal Khokhar and Nabeel Khokhar, who congratulated the buyers on this milestone. Their presence highlights the developer's hands-on involvement and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan, the COO of Etihad Group Real Estate Division, also attended the event and expressed his pride in the timely delivery and the high quality of development achieved. He emphasized the developer's unwavering focus on delivering the best possible experience for their valued customers.

The early possession of plots in Phase II is a testament to the developer's dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. With its strategic location, modern amenities, and timely delivery, Etihad Town Phase II continues to set new standards in the real estate industry.