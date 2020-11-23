SBP leaves interest rate unchanged at 7% for next two months
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
SBP leaves interest rate unchanged at 7% for next two months
Share

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has kept the interest rate unchanged at 7% for the next two months.

SBP took the decision on Monday as the country is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, the State Bank revises its policy rate up or down or keeps it unchanged in relation to the inflation reading and economic activities.

Low inflation mainly leads to a reduction in the policy rate for ramping up economic activities and vice versa.

The rate is left unchanged at a higher level to tame inflation or on the lower side to support economic growth.

More From This Category
Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play ...
05:06 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
SBP leaves interest rate unchanged at 7% for next ...
04:27 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Meet Danial Schön – Pakistan's billionaire ...
01:00 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
Imtiaz Is Back In Islamabad With Its 2nd Branch!
02:44 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
First international transit activity starts at ...
12:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Pakistan, Russia inks revised gas deal
07:21 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber pens a beautiful 24th birthday message to wife Hailey Baldwin
03:43 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr