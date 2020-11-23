SBP leaves interest rate unchanged at 7% for next two months

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has kept the interest rate unchanged at 7% for the next two months.

SBP took the decision on Monday as the country is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, the State Bank revises its policy rate up or down or keeps it unchanged in relation to the inflation reading and economic activities.

Low inflation mainly leads to a reduction in the policy rate for ramping up economic activities and vice versa.

The rate is left unchanged at a higher level to tame inflation or on the lower side to support economic growth.