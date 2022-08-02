Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 August 2022

08:14 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 August 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 159,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 136,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 124,941 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,749.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Karachi PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Islamabad PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Peshawar PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Quetta PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Sialkot PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Attock PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Gujranwala PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Jehlum PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Multan PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Bahawalpur PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Gujrat PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Nawabshah PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Chakwal PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Hyderabad PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Nowshehra PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Sargodha PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Faisalabad PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827
Mirpur PKR 159,000 PKR 1,827

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2022
08:16 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2022
08:53 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 2022
08:21 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 July 2022
11:12 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 July 2022
08:15 AM | 28 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg
11:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr