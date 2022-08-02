Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on August 02, 2022

08:33 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 241 246
Euro EUR 241 245
UK Pound Sterling GBP 288 394
U.A.E Dirham AED 65 66
Saudi Riyal SAR 63 64
Australian Dollar AUD 167.81 169.06
Bahrain Dinar BHD 638.56 643.06
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.57 188.92
China Yuan CNY 35.6 35.85
Danish Krone DKK 32.97 33.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.59 30.94
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 780.68 785.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 53.95 54.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 150.83 152.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.84 25.14
Omani Riyal OMR 624.44 628.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.96 66.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 173.91 175.21
Swedish Korona SEK 23.76 24.06
Swiss Franc CHF 252.05 253.8
Thai Bhat THB 6.53 6.63

