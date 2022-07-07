Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video
06:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself channelling filmy vibes to perfection with her tea.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan which has been loved by the fans.

