Cop martyred, 4 injured in blast in Mardan police station
Share
MARDAN – A police personnel was martyred and four others were injured after a blast hit a police station in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Reports in local media said the attack took place at the Chamtar police station on Nisata road at 11 in the morning. Rescue ambulances and medical teams rushed to the spot.
The injured were then shifted to MMC Hospital for medical treatment.
A senior official told local media outlets that an explosive device was planted near Police Station. The station in charge Maqsood Chawoki embraced martyrdom while two officers and two locals were injured in the terror incident.
The entrance of the police station and a mobile van were damaged in the explosion. Officials shortly cordoned off the area and started the search operation while Bomb Disposal Squad also called to determine the nature of the blast.
Following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the rising incidents of terrorist attacks on police personnel in the northwestern region.
The premier directed to provide financial assistance packages to the families of the martyred police personnel and reiterated to provide every possible assistance to the KP government in addressing the law and order situation.
At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar ... 07:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
PESHAWAR – A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Sheikhupura07:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- Cop martyred, 4 injured in blast in Mardan police station06:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- State Bank of Pakistan jacks up interest rate to 15pc, highest ever ...05:36 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video goes viral05:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Dolly’s new dance video goes viral04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022