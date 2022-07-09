Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif offers Eidul Adha prayers in London

LONDON – Deposed Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif offered Eidul Adha prayers in the British capital on Saturday.

The PML-N chief, who left his homeland to receive medical treatment in London while serving a seven years jail sentence, also offered to pray for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz, and other PML-N leaders offered Eid prayers with Nawaz Sharif. The three-time Pakistani premier was also spotted interacting with the people in a clip posted by PML-N's official handle.

قائد مسلم لیگ ن میاں نوازشریف صاحب نے لندن میں پارٹی کارکنان اور خاندان کے افراد کے ہمراہ نمازِ عیدالاضحی ادا کی۔ اس موقع پر ملک کی سلامتی و خوشحالی کے لئے خصوصی دعا کی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/KwnlEijXMA — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 9, 2022

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued a passport to return to his home country from the UK where he was seeking treatment, a media report said on Monday.

The 72-year-old was issued a passport by the new government headed by his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The seasoned politician was expected to return homeland however he delayed his stay in the UK.

