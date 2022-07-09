Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif offers Eidul Adha prayers in London
06:51 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif offers Eidul Adha prayers in London
LONDON – Deposed Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif offered Eidul Adha prayers in the British capital on Saturday.

The PML-N chief, who left his homeland to receive medical treatment in London while serving a seven years jail sentence, also offered to pray for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz, and other PML-N leaders offered Eid prayers with Nawaz Sharif. The three-time Pakistani premier was also spotted interacting with the people in a clip posted by PML-N's official handle.

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued a passport to return to his home country from the UK where he was seeking treatment, a media report said on Monday.

The 72-year-old was issued a passport by the new government headed by his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The seasoned politician was expected to return homeland however he delayed his stay in the UK.

Muslims in Gulf, US and UK celebrate Eidul Adha ... 02:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

MAKKAH – Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are celebrating Eidul Adha today with religious fervour ...

Meanwhile, Muslims across Britain and the world are celebrating the key event on the Islamic calendar.

