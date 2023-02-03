Search

Sports

Humna and Bushra exhibit exceptional golfing skills

Web Desk 05:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Humna and Bushra exhibit exceptional golfing skills

The 12th Faldo Series trial were held at Faldo signature, Rumanza, golf course, Multan. The 2018 was a historic year in Faldo Trials for girls.  

The, then, upcoming talented player, Rimsha Ijaz played a stunning round of 71,68, 74,74. She emerged an outright winner in these trials, beating the boys with an impressive, aggregate score of 287. Rimsha also took a lead of 10 strokes from her sister, Parkha.  

Parkha scored a 297. Both the girls outshone the boys by a large margin, Mr. Saqib, was able to record an aggregate of 303. “I was hitting my best, I was so pleased with my shot making. I was excited that I excelled even from the boys category,” remarked Rimsha. 

This year 2023, the fierce battle between Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz was in a league of its own. After the first round, Parkha had a lead of four strokes. Humna’s resilient comeback, equaled Parkha’s score, thus, both tied. In the final round, both played neck to neck, refusing to give a lead. On sixth, Parkha made the cardinal error of missing a short put.  

Humna seizing the opportunity, kept winning hole by holes. On the 13th. She had a five-stroke lead from Parkha. Feeling the pressure, with only six holes to go, she collected herself, put her head down, went for a birdie streak, she sank three back-to-back birdies in a row.  

On the last hole, Humna was left with only a two-stroke lead. Humna missed the green while Parkha hit a regulation, the ball waited to be sunk in for a birdie. Humna successfully chipped back to the green, with two putts she finished the round at 74. Parkha’s salvation lay in a birdie to tie the championship, to her utter dismay she missed the putt by 2 inches, losing the chance to win leaving the lady luck to side with Humna Amjad. 

In the juniors category 12 to 16, Amina Tiwana was challenged by a 14-year-old 8 handicapper Bushra Fatima. Amina maintained a lead on the first day with a score of 79, the second day Bushra took a three-stroke lead. The third round was quite intense and Aamna scored a 76 while Bushra was equally determined to maintain her lead. In a display of her exceptional skill an unnerving focus Bushra won by three strokes. 

Humna Amjad scored 76 + 74 +74 = 224, Parkha Ijaz 72 + 78 + 75 = 225, Bushra Fatima 80 + 78 + 76 = 234 and Amina Tiwana 

79 + 82 + 76 = 237. A competitive game was played and fought in a sportsman’s spirit, extending respect to their worthy opponent! 

Two Girls were to be selected eleven participated. Arooba, Jasia, Ramin, Sara, Areeba, Aleesa and Meerab participated simply came to gain experience, knowing fully well they had a very thin chance of winning.  

Undoubtedly, the girls have shown remarkable improvement during the recent years, goes to explain that quality golf is on the Rise in Ladies Golf! Girls dedication, their caliber, the feel of hope on the Course, is there for the bigger dreams, The LPGA Tours and The Olympics.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha set to tie the knot tomorrow

12:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Shimron Hetmyer’s last ball six helps Gulf Giants defeat MI Emirates and qualify for playoffs

12:36 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

'We will trust our processes and bring our strengths to the table,' says Dubai Capitals' George Munsey

10:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in exhibition match; Check squads, and live streaming ...

01:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Pakistani players and the world of football

02:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Muhammad Waseem and Adam Zampa shine in third weekend of DP World ILT20

11:40 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

07:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 3, 2023

08:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 272.25 273.25
Euro EUR 297.32 297.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 333.31 333.61
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: