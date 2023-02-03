Humna and Bushra exhibit exceptional golfing skills

The 12th Faldo Series trial were held at Faldo signature, Rumanza, golf course, Multan. The 2018 was a historic year in Faldo Trials for girls.

The, then, upcoming talented player, Rimsha Ijaz played a stunning round of 71,68, 74,74. She emerged an outright winner in these trials, beating the boys with an impressive, aggregate score of 287. Rimsha also took a lead of 10 strokes from her sister, Parkha.

Parkha scored a 297. Both the girls outshone the boys by a large margin, Mr. Saqib, was able to record an aggregate of 303. “I was hitting my best, I was so pleased with my shot making. I was excited that I excelled even from the boys category,” remarked Rimsha.

This year 2023, the fierce battle between Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz was in a league of its own. After the first round, Parkha had a lead of four strokes. Humna’s resilient comeback, equaled Parkha’s score, thus, both tied. In the final round, both played neck to neck, refusing to give a lead. On sixth, Parkha made the cardinal error of missing a short put.

Humna seizing the opportunity, kept winning hole by holes. On the 13th. She had a five-stroke lead from Parkha. Feeling the pressure, with only six holes to go, she collected herself, put her head down, went for a birdie streak, she sank three back-to-back birdies in a row.

On the last hole, Humna was left with only a two-stroke lead. Humna missed the green while Parkha hit a regulation, the ball waited to be sunk in for a birdie. Humna successfully chipped back to the green, with two putts she finished the round at 74. Parkha’s salvation lay in a birdie to tie the championship, to her utter dismay she missed the putt by 2 inches, losing the chance to win leaving the lady luck to side with Humna Amjad.

In the juniors category 12 to 16, Amina Tiwana was challenged by a 14-year-old 8 handicapper Bushra Fatima. Amina maintained a lead on the first day with a score of 79, the second day Bushra took a three-stroke lead. The third round was quite intense and Aamna scored a 76 while Bushra was equally determined to maintain her lead. In a display of her exceptional skill an unnerving focus Bushra won by three strokes.

Humna Amjad scored 76 + 74 +74 = 224, Parkha Ijaz 72 + 78 + 75 = 225, Bushra Fatima 80 + 78 + 76 = 234 and Amina Tiwana

79 + 82 + 76 = 237. A competitive game was played and fought in a sportsman’s spirit, extending respect to their worthy opponent!

Two Girls were to be selected eleven participated. Arooba, Jasia, Ramin, Sara, Areeba, Aleesa and Meerab participated simply came to gain experience, knowing fully well they had a very thin chance of winning.

Undoubtedly, the girls have shown remarkable improvement during the recent years, goes to explain that quality golf is on the Rise in Ladies Golf! Girls dedication, their caliber, the feel of hope on the Course, is there for the bigger dreams, The LPGA Tours and The Olympics.