Mansha Pasha shares a cute video of Ali Gul Pir with his wife

Comedian and rapper Ali Gul Pir tied the knot with his fiancée Azeemah Nakhoda on Sunday. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their intimate nikkah ceremony on social media.

Among the guest list was actress Mansha Pasha who was captured the cutest moment between newlyweds during one of their wedding functions after their nikkah.

Needless to say, the adorable moment is sight for sore eyes as the beautiful couple looks lost in their happy little world and the Laal Kabootar star made sure to capture the precious moment.

Earlier in January, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. At the engagement, Ali, clad in an ivory kurta pyjama and a shawl by Nomi Ansari, was all smiles with his fiancée, Azeemah.