ACC removes Pakistan vs UAE match post as PCB stands firm on Pycroft’s removal

DUBAI – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has removed a social media post about today’s match of Asia Cup 2025 between Pakistan and the UAE as escalation heightened between PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the appointment of match referee Andy Pycroft.

Earlier in the day, the ACC shared a regular post that Pakistan vs UAE match will be played tonight. However, it deleted the post shortly after posting it, creating uncertainty whether the do-or-die match will be played.

Reports said the PCB has adopted a firm stance, demanding that the ICC remove the match referee due to what it calls questionable officiating.

The matter intensified after the PCB sent a second official letter to the ICC, rejecting the global body’s decision to retain Pycroft and reiterating its demand for his removal.

In its response, the PCB expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ICC’s handling of the issue. It criticised the inquiry conducted against the referee, describing it as merely a “formal exercise” lacking in-depth investigation and engagement with relevant individuals.

The situation reached a critical point when Pakistan reportedly refused to participate in any match overseen by Pycroft. The board made it clear that it would consider a boycott if the demand was not met, insisting that its participation in upcoming matches would only be confirmed following an official ICC announcement addressing its concerns.

In light of Pakistan’s unwavering position, the ICC is now under considerable pressure, and a formal decision regarding the match referee is expected soon.

Earlier, the PCB had lodged a complaint with the ICC against Pycroft due to the handshake incident took place during Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

Match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed both team captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, not to shake hands due to the prevailing political climate.