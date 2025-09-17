Car, electronics prices likely to go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The government is planning to unveil a mini-budget aimed at raising funds for the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.

Reports said the proposed plan includes imposing additional taxes on luxury items and a new levy on imported goods.

As part of the proposal, increased taxes could be levied on automobiles, cigarettes, and electronic appliances. Additionally, a levy may be introduced on imported items equivalent to the reduction in regulatory duties implemented in June.

If implemented, these measures are likely to increase the prices of cars, cigarettes, and various electronics.

The report suggests that revenue generation through federal levies on more than 1,100 imported items is being considered.

The move aims to generate at least Rs50 billion in additional revenue, although the final amount could exceed this estimate.

The exact list of affected items, tax rates, and revenue targets are still under consideration.

If approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the mini-budget will serve two key purposes, narrowing the fiscal deficit and mobilizing resources for flood relief and recovery efforts.