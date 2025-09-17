Five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed five Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night between 14 and 15 September 2025 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Earlier, Pakistan’s security forces successfully carried out two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 31 terrorists of the India-backed group “Fitnah-ul-Khawarij.”

In a statement, ISPR said the first operation took place in Lakki Marwat district, where security forces targeted a terrorist hideout following intelligence reports. After a heavy exchange of fire, 14 terrorists were killed.

A second operation in Bannu district resulted in the elimination of 17 more terrorists, as situation remained tense in restive regions bordering Afghanistan.