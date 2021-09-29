Zarnish Khan slams Maira Khan's stance over 'burger-paindu' debate
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Zarnish Khan slams Maira Khan's stance over 'burger-paindu' debate
Share

Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan is the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of blasting Maira Khan who has garnered widespread criticism over her classist remarks.

The Cheekh actor had ridiculed people on class differences and taking to her Instagram handle she had called out outsiders for entering Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

In the aforementioned video, Maira stated that ‘burgerism’ is found within and by shifting to Defence one can’t get rid of their inborn ‘cheap’ traits.

Concluding her stance, Maira declared: “Once a paindu, always a paindu.” The keyboard warriors immediately sprung into action and trolled her for her classist comments.

On the other hand, the Yeh Dil Mera actor also shared her two cents on the ongoing debate and said, “I don’t believe being called burger or paindu determines any kind of class or status,” 

Moreover, Zarnish was of the view that being a celebrity comes with responsibilities and the importance to conduct oneself accordingly.

“Universal morality cannon be divided into classes. It’s for everyone to follow, and if the criteria of looking cool determine, how respected you are in society, then I must say we have doomed ourselves,” she added.

“Veral diarrhoea and pseudo-philosophy is not an answer to whatever problems one may have. Sto indulging in the US vs Them conversations because in the end, we are all from one nation.”, she concluded.

On the work front, Khan was last spotted in the highly praised drama serial Yeh Dil Mera.

Zarnish Khan shares adorable photos of her ... 03:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

The gorgeous actor Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills ...

More From This Category
Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video ...
05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's dance video ...
04:27 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram delight fans ...
03:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web ...
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex ...
04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Ushna Shah slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ...
11:53 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr