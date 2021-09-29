PCB likely to change T20 World Cup squad
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to make changes to the T20 World Cup squad as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reported un-satisfaction over the poor performance of the players, who are already part of the squad, in the National T20 Cup.
Reports in local media quoting sources said the top officials are considering changes in the squad for the national roster which is set to start from October 17. It also added that former captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik will also include in the Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Hasnain and Azam Khan only manage to score 35 runs from three matches in the National T20 Cup while Hasnain has played only two matches in the tournament and has gone for 80 runs. Shoaib Malik is also likely to be named in the new squad.
Furthermore, PCB officials held consultations with Babar Azam along with six other selectors on making changes to the team last night at a hotel.
T20 World Cup squad
Babar Azam (captain)
Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
Asif Ali
Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)
Haris Rauf
Hasan Ali
Imad Wasim
Khushdil Shah
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hasnain
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
Mohammad Wasim Jnr
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Sohaib Maqsood
