PCB likely to change T20 World Cup squad

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to make changes to the T20 World Cup squad as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reported un-satisfaction over the poor performance of the players, who are already part of the squad, in the National T20 Cup.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the top officials are considering changes in the squad for the national roster which is set to start from October 17. It also added that former captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik will also include in the Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hasnain and Azam Khan only manage to score 35 runs from three matches in the National T20 Cup while Hasnain has played only two matches in the tournament and has gone for 80 runs. Shoaib Malik is also likely to be named in the new squad.

Furthermore, PCB officials held consultations with Babar Azam along with six other selectors on making changes to the team last night at a hotel.

T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood