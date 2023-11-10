Gold registers recovery as per tola price surges to Rs213,100 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went up in domestic market of Pakistan despite an upward trend in international prices on Friday.

The per tola price of the precious metal surged by Rs1,300 to reach Rs213,100 while the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,114 to settle at Rs182,698.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in international market went up by $7 to settle at $1,975 per ounce.

A day earlier, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs211,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went down by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce on Thursday.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.