PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and Tiger
05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan spent this Sunday morning with his dogs, Sheru and Tiger, pictures from his Instagram show.

In five pictures shared on the social media, the Pakistan premier could be spotted feeding his pets in the garden of his Bani Gala residence under the bright shining sun. 

The 68-year-old appeared to be completely relaxed despite the Opposition, under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), is raising the political temperature in the South Asian country with a grand jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

