MG Motor announces price of its SUV MG ZS
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
MG Motor announces price of its SUV MG ZS
 LAHORE - Morris Garage (MG) Motors UK Limited has revealed the price of its entrant crossover SUV MG ZS. The British automotive company, now owned by Shanghai-based state-owned automotive, has announced the price of this crossover compact SUV Rs4.1million. 

Currently, it becomes the cheapest SUV in Pakistan, reported PakWheels, an online portal for car shoppers and sellers in Pakistan.

“This price will be an ex-dealership,” it added.

For bookings, the company said that pay order must be computerised, as the company wouldn’t accept any handwritten bank documents.

 

CNIC is required for a booking on a person’s name. Meanwhile, the following documents are essential for booking for a corporate:

  • Purchase order on the letterhead
  • NTN certificate copy
  • Company stamp required along with authentic signatures

Rs2million partial payment is required for booking. Tentative delivery of the vehicle is in April 2021. 

Features of MG ZS (International):

It is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by the Chinese automaker SAIC under the MG marque. The car comes in three variants: 5 -Speed Manual, 6-Speed Manual, and 6-Speed Automatic. The one coming to Pakistan is the 5-Speed Manual with 1.5-litre VTi-tech non-turbo engine capable of producing 106hp and 141Nm torque.

Other salient features of the international 1.5L variant include:

  • Bi-Function LED Headlights
  • Fog Lights
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Front and Rear Aero Wiper
  • Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
  • Panoramic Sky Roof
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • 10.1″ Infotainment System
  • 17″ Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

