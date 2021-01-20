Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?
Share
PESHAWAR – Famed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played the role of 'Halime Hatun' in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, on Tuesday teased fans as she shared a picture of 'Islamia University Peshawar.'
The recent photo on her Instagram left fans speculating about her presence in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Esra, 28, shared the photo of Islamia University with the caption “The City of Flowers.” It is to be noted that the actress also posted the photo with the same caption on her Twitter account.
With the latest glimpse of Peshawar University, the netizens shared different stories including her affiliation with 'Peshawar Zalmi' for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is around the corner.
Fans speculated that the one-time winner Peshawar Zalmi's ambassador is going to be none other than Esra Bilgic.
Is Esra Bilgiç mother of Yasir Hussain? 02:30 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is in the news again and this time it is due to the search engine Google ...
- 'Missing' Jack Ma makes surprise appearance after months (VIDEO)02:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- FM Qureshi calls for strengthening ties with new US administration01:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
-
-
- American who enthused Bali was queer-friendly being deported11:50 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with ...07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Chinese children's performance on Sohni Dharti winning hearts in ...07:58 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021