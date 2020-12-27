Is Esra Bilgiç mother of Yasir Hussain?
02:30 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Is Esra Bilgiç mother of Yasir Hussain?
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is in the news again and this time it is due to the search engine Google which has listed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan as Yasir Hussain’s mother.

The 36-year-old was among those who voiced against promotion of Turkish dramas industry in Pakistan. He maintained that the brands should be signing local artists to promote the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Recently Yasir’s fans noticed a hilarious mistake after a quick search showed Turkish sensation Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun listed as his mother.

It seems that the discord between Hussain and Bilgiç may have confused the search engine as it took their rivalry to a new level.

Earlier in a post on the photo-sharing application Instagram, he wrote “Landy k kapray aur Turkey k dramay, dono hee local industry ko tabah kardein gay.

