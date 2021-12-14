Another video of outlawed bear-baiting emerged online amid calls to protect Pakistan’s wildlife

07:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Animal rights activists have once again urged the authorities for strong action against animal abuse after a video of bear-baiting, an outlawed sport for entertainment, is going viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Save the Wild on Twitter, a big black bear is tied to a pole from its nose, with its nails already cut, and two trained fighting dogs unleashed on the helpless animal while a huge number of people enjoy the bloody activity.

The animal rights group claimed that the incident happened at a farm house in Peer Wala area of Multan after the organisers paid bribe to the officials of the Punjab Wildlife Department.

It has urged the wildlife department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take action against officers involved in the cruel activity.

The bear baiting was banned in Pakistan in 1980 by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, but it is still common in deeply rural tribal areas due to poor promulgation of the law.

Earlier this year, the Punjab government approved changes in wildlife rules of the province to bar private possession of bear and monkey.

