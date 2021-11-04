WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai

DUBAI – Actor, and model Faysal Quraishi, who is in Dubai to attend the Pisa Awards, survived a car accident.

Quraishi was traveling in a cab that looked completely damaged from the front in the video clip. The Fitoor star shot a clip of the accident and shared it on social media saying he remained safe and sound in a horrible accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lollywoodsparkofficial_

As soon as the 48-year-old shared the clip on his official Instagram, a number of fans flocked to the social media post and advised the actor to be more careful.

Quraishi is currently in the Emirates to attend PISA awards that will be held in Dubai soon.