WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai
Share

DUBAI – Actor, and model Faysal Quraishi, who is in Dubai to attend the Pisa Awards, survived a car accident.

Quraishi was traveling in a cab that looked completely damaged from the front in the video clip. The Fitoor star shot a clip of the accident and shared it on social media saying he remained safe and sound in a horrible accident.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @lollywoodsparkofficial_

As soon as the 48-year-old shared the clip on his official Instagram, a number of fans flocked to the social media post and advised the actor to be more careful.

Quraishi is currently in the Emirates to attend PISA awards that will be held in Dubai soon.

‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his ... 03:02 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani star actor and television host Faysal Qureshi recently lost his cool and walked off the stage ...

More From This Category
INDvAFG: Cricket fans troll Afghanistan for ...
10:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Man who filmed 'Arab hunters' found dead at PPP ...
09:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Ertugrul’s favourite warrior ‘Bamsi Bey’ ...
08:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares first picture of ...
09:58 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita ...
04:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah’s belly dance video ...
04:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai
11:51 AM | 4 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr