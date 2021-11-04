WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai
Share
DUBAI – Actor, and model Faysal Quraishi, who is in Dubai to attend the Pisa Awards, survived a car accident.
Quraishi was traveling in a cab that looked completely damaged from the front in the video clip. The Fitoor star shot a clip of the accident and shared it on social media saying he remained safe and sound in a horrible accident.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the 48-year-old shared the clip on his official Instagram, a number of fans flocked to the social media post and advised the actor to be more careful.
Quraishi is currently in the Emirates to attend PISA awards that will be held in Dubai soon.
‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his ... 03:02 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistani star actor and television host Faysal Qureshi recently lost his cool and walked off the stage ...
- U Microfinance Bank Collaborates with NdcTech and Temenos to Promote ...12:49 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Former AJK President Masood Khan named ambassador to US12:26 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
-
- 'Happy Diwali': PM Imran, other politicians greet Hindu citizens on ...11:28 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- INDvAFG: Cricket fans troll Afghanistan for ‘match fixing’ after ...10:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Ertugrul’s favourite warrior ‘Bamsi Bey’ arrives in Pakistan08:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares first picture of son Mir Hakim09:58 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita Singh ran a porn ...04:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021