Transgender activist allegedly tortured, raped over Karachi climate march

KARACHI – A transgender person, who is one of the organisers of the 'People's Climate March' held in the port city on Sunday by the Karachi Bachaor Tehreek (KBT), was allegedly abducted, tortured and raped in the port city by unknown persons for information regarding the march’s programme and its speeches.

The movement, which calls for an end to demolition working-class settlements in Karachi, disclosed the incident on Twitter handle. It revealed that the victims was abducted a day before the march on Saturday night and subjected to torture and rape.

The movement claimed that police was involved in the incident.

“It is worth noting that this police violence was disproportionately directed towards a trans woman - that sexual violence was weaponized against one of the most vulnerable members of the organizing team, so that information about the march and its program could be extorted from her. Here the intersections between climate injustice, police brutality, and gendered violence become clear,” KBT said on Twitter.

TW: RAPE + ASSAULT



On the 12th of December, 2021, we organized a People’s Climate March in Karachi. The night before our protest, we held an organizing meeting. One of our organizers, a trans woman, was abducted on her way home. She was tortured and raped#ClimateMarchKarachi — Karachi Bachao Tehreek (@StopEvictionKHI) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the case.