Stripping a transgender woman naked lands Rawalpindi man in jail
01:25 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
transgender
RAWALPINDI – A lower court in Punjab has sentenced a man to seven years in prison and fined Rs 100,000 for stripping naked a transgender at gunpoint, kidnapping and torturing.

A video of Israr went viral on social media in 2020, showing him humiliating the trans woman at gunpoint. Netizens demanded action be taken against him.

Rawalpindi’s Waris Khan Police Station had registered an FIR against Israr on the application of victim transgender person Saeed aka Sana.

The police submitted solid evidence against the convict in the court and Additional Sessions Judge Jahangir Ali announced the verdict in this case.

