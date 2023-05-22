Birthday wishes pour in for Noor Hassan

Noor Hassan, a name that resonates with talent and charm, is a celebrated Pakistani actor who has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With his captivating performances and versatile roles, he has become a household name, beloved by fans across the country.

Recently, he celebrated 37th birthday and was joined by his friends Mehrunnisa and Nawal Saeed to commemorate the special occasion. The Humsafar famed actor received warm wishes from his fellow colleagues, who also shared cherished pictures to commemorate the day. Mehrunnisa and Saeed posted adorable snapshots from the intimate birthday gathering.

The celebration was a joyous occasion, filled with laughter and camaraderie. As the pictures from the celebration circulated online, fans and followers of Noor Hassan joined in the birthday festivities, sending their best wishes and blessings to the beloved actor.

Taking to Instagram, Noor Hassan expressed heartfelt gratitude and extended his thanks to his family and friends for making his birthday an unforgettable and cherished celebration. "Thank you so much everyone for your wishes and love! I'm truly humbled and indebted!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" captioned Hassan.

On the work front, Hassan's notable works include Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Benaam, Hassad, Be Khudi, and Socha Na Tha.