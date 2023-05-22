Birthday wishes pour in for Noor Hassan

Noor Hassan, a name that resonates with talent and charm, is a celebrated Pakistani actor who has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With his captivating performances and versatile roles, he has become a household name, beloved by fans across the country.
Recently, he celebrated 37th birthday and was joined by his friends Mehrunnisa and Nawal Saeed to commemorate the special occasion. The Humsafar famed actor received warm wishes from his fellow colleagues, who also shared cherished pictures to commemorate the day. Mehrunnisa and Saeed posted adorable snapshots from the intimate birthday gathering.
The celebration was a joyous occasion, filled with laughter and camaraderie. As the pictures from the celebration circulated online, fans and followers of Noor Hassan joined in the birthday festivities, sending their best wishes and blessings to the beloved actor.
Taking to Instagram, Noor Hassan expressed heartfelt gratitude and extended his thanks to his family and friends for making his birthday an unforgettable and cherished celebration. "Thank you so much everyone for your wishes and love! I'm truly humbled and indebted!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" captioned Hassan.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hassan's notable works include Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Benaam, Hassad, Be Khudi, and Socha Na Tha.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.