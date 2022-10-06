Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal's latest video goes viral

Lollywood actors know how to keep their fans entertained whether onscreen or off-screen, but when it comes to the talented and charming Noor Hassan, the audience is in for a treat.

Hassan's latest lip-synced banter with the up-and-coming Pakistani actress Mehrunisa Iqbal has been stealing the hearts of netizens. A hilarious Instagram reel of showbiz actors Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal is going viral on social media.

The Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat star and the Aik Sitam Aur diva shared a rib-tickling reel on their Instagram handles.

“Never trust their compliments,” read the caption of the actors' joint post.

Hassan and Iqbal were seen mimicking a comical script where the former said, “I went for a haircut today,” to which the Bikhray Hain Hum actor gave him a compliment that he is looking handsome.

Hassan retorted saying, “The [barber] shop was closed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan)

The amusing video went viral on social media, receiving thousands of views on Instagram.

On the work front, Hassan's notable works include Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Benaam, Hassad, Be Khudi, and Socha Na Tha.

On the other hand, Iqbal gained fame with Ishqiya, and Aik Sitam Aur.