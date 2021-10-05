Noor Hassan opens up about his relationship with Sanam Chaudhry

Pakistani stars Noor Hassan and Mansha Pasha recently made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan and dished out the details of their leap into the world of showbiz and their personal life.

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, multiple clips from the episode went viral but Noor Hassan's revelation about his rumoured affair with actress Sanam Chaudhry kept the netizens hooked.

Needless to say, Noor and Sanam share a crackling chemistry on-screen which gave birth to romance rumours offscreen. The duo has maintained a very cordial and sweet friendship ever since they first appeared on TV together in Tere Mere Beech Main in 2015.

Now, the Humsafar actor was questioned regarding his two famous scandals and if any of them was true. Noor said that he could tell depending on the scandals.

Further probing Ahsan Khan asked, “what is your most famous scandal?”. Replying to his query, the Meer Abru star said “ The one with Sanam Chaudhry, which says that we are married”.

He further said that Sanam was a really good friend and they still are very good friends. Adding to the conversation, Mansha said that this is not a scandal but a mere rumour.

On the work front, Noor Hassan and Rabab Hashim have paired up for the upcoming drama serial 'Sila-e-Muhabbat'.