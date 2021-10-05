Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares her stance on item numbers

The Bharas star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has proved to be quite the star performer despite being a relatively new face in the world of glitz and glam.

This comes as no surprise given that the 25-year-old actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

In her recent interview, she was invited to The Mazedaar Show hosted by Faizan Sheikh and Aadi where she got candid about her journey and why shared her stance on the item numbers.

“I just don’t want to do any item numbers and anything that objectifies woman, her body, or something like that. I am reserved about my clothing and anything that will make me go through that borders I will say no to it”.

On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan has been highly praised for her performance in Pardes which also stars Affan Waheed, Shaista Lodhi, Gohar Rasheed and Sarmad Khoosat in lead roles.