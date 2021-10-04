Noor Hassan and Rabab Hashim pair up for upcoming drama 'Sila-e-Muhabbat'

Pakistani actors Noor Hassan and Rabab Hashim are gearing up to star together in the upcoming Hum TV drama serial Sila-e-Muhabbat.

Produced by Momina Duraid, the drama has been directed by Adeel Siddiqui and written by Nadia Ahmed. The ensemble cast also includes Momina Iqbal, Shaheen Khan, Ayesha Mirza, Waseem Abbas and Agha Mustafa.

The teasers have already garnered praises from the fans and the viewer's cant wait to see the drama serial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

While talking to a local news outlet, the Humsafar actor revealed some details about the upcoming project, "I'm playing the character Tabres, Tabres is a very decent and responsible person and I think that's the biggest dilemma of his life. He often gets stuck between all his responsibilities. "

The Qarar star also delved into details about her character Alizeh, "My character is that of a happy go lucky girl Alizeh. Her life is perfect until she get struck with a major tragedy,"

The on-screen couple will be working for the third time in the drama serial Sila e Muhabbat and both the actors were all praises for each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan)

"The experience of working with Noor has been great," she said. "He's an amazing co-star."

"It has always been great working with Rabab, She's a great support, always there to professionally advise me and I really like her as an actor. Very decent and has a great presence always," added Noor.

On the work front, the drama is likely to be aired on television by the middle of October as per the lead actors.