Nepra increases power tariff by Rs1.72 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday increased the electricity price by Rs1.72 per unit.

With this increase, the price of one unit of electricity has reached Rs18.16 from Rs16.44. The power consumers will have to bear additional burden of Rs 90 billion.

The latest increase will be applied only to the consumers with over 300 units on the bill. The increased tariff will also not be applicable to K-electric consumers.

Shehbaz comes down hard on govt

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded of the government to withdraw notification of Rs1.72 raise in the electricity prices terming it an inept.

In a statement released on Monday, Shehbaz said that the government was constantly throwing thunderbolts of inflation by hiking prices of petrol, gas and electricity.

Shehbaz lamented that the government could not give anything good to the poor masses except rising inflation.