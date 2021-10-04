Nepra increases power tariff by Rs1.72 per unit
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Nepra increases power tariff by Rs1.72 per unit
Share

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday increased the electricity price by Rs1.72 per unit.

With this increase, the price of one unit of electricity has reached Rs18.16 from Rs16.44. The power consumers will have to bear additional burden of Rs 90 billion.

The latest increase will be applied only to the consumers with over 300 units on the bill. The increased tariff will also not be applicable to K-electric consumers.

Shehbaz comes down hard on govt

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded of the government to withdraw notification of Rs1.72 raise in the electricity prices terming it an inept.

In a statement released on Monday, Shehbaz said that the government was constantly throwing thunderbolts of inflation by hiking prices of petrol, gas and electricity.

Shehbaz lamented that the government could not give anything good to the poor masses except rising inflation.

More From This Category
Pandora Papers: Pakistani media moguls named in ...
02:30 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
‘Nawaz Sharif gets second Covid shot in ...
12:48 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Ishaq Dar’s son responds after being named in ...
12:16 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist ...
11:53 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
Pandora Papers: Maryam Nawaz vows to sue media ...
11:22 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
Umer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Germany ...
10:54 AM | 4 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)
05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr