Nepra increases power tariff by Rs1.72 per unit
Share
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday increased the electricity price by Rs1.72 per unit.
With this increase, the price of one unit of electricity has reached Rs18.16 from Rs16.44. The power consumers will have to bear additional burden of Rs 90 billion.
The latest increase will be applied only to the consumers with over 300 units on the bill. The increased tariff will also not be applicable to K-electric consumers.
Shehbaz comes down hard on govt
PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded of the government to withdraw notification of Rs1.72 raise in the electricity prices terming it an inept.
In a statement released on Monday, Shehbaz said that the government was constantly throwing thunderbolts of inflation by hiking prices of petrol, gas and electricity.
Shehbaz lamented that the government could not give anything good to the poor masses except rising inflation.
- Russia tests new hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine (VIDEO)06:34 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G providing enriched entertainment at excellent ...06:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- US scientist duo win 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine05:50 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Pandora Papers - Jackie Shroff, family linked to New Zealand trust, ...05:30 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
-
- Maya Ali looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot03:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- HIba Bukhari enchants the audience with her singing skills03:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Noor Hassan and Rabab Hashim pair up for upcoming drama ...04:22 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021