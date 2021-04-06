Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with a new music video
02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with a new music video
An actress par excellence, Saba Qamar has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. From sizzling photoshoots to a breakup fiasco, the 36-year-old is a fashionista is a force to reckon with.

With killer looks and a charming persona, Qamar recently turned 37 and she rang her birthday in like a true diva the release of her music video Chingariyan.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Qamar shared a video with the caption “Ek adhura Ishq #Chingariyan”.

"Celebrating the first year anniversary of my YouTube channel and my birthday with the release of an Episode very close to my heart-"

Further, the Baaghi star wrote, “I've put my sweat, blood, heart & soul into this project, I really hope that this story connects with you all exactly like I felt it while doing this because 'Life Goes on'”.

“Thanks to my two favourite people for making my dream project come to life, this was not possible without @mustafazahids @emmadirfani.” 

Emmad Irfani and Qamar are sizzling in the video as the Cheekh star dons a red silhouette silk gown while Irfani looked dapper in his full black attire.

Sung by Mustafa Zahid, the five-minute Chingariyan is a masterpiece. Moreover, Saba was spotted celebrating her birthday after a much-publicised breakup.

