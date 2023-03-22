Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia allows unvaccinated pilgrims to offer prayers at Holy Kaaba, Masjid e Nabawi

Web Desk 10:08 AM | 22 Mar, 2023
Saudi Arabia allows unvaccinated pilgrims to offer prayers at Holy Kaaba, Masjid e Nabawi

RIYADH - Authorities in  Saudi Arabia have announced that visitors who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 can offer prayer in the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid e Nabawi in Medina, it emerged on Tuesday.  

The only condition imposed in this regard is that the unvaccinated individuals are not infected with COVID-19 or have not gotten in touch with other persons who tested positive for the virus; they can also get an Umrah permit through Nusuk app.

According to Ministry of Haj and Umra, Saudi Arabia special arrangements are being made as Ramazan is around the corner and pilgrims would also be visiting the kingdom for Itikaf (practice of secluding oneself during the final 10 days of Ramadan).

For the last ten days of Ramazan, clarification has also been issued in response to inquiries.

“It is not necessary to obtain a permit to perform prayers in the Two Holy Mosques, with a condition that the worshipers shall not have coronavirus infection or contact with a person infected with the virus,” Department for Beneficiary Care Service said in the statement.

The Saudi authorities have announced that 2500 spots have been made in Masjid al Haram for Itikaf which would be sufficient for this year.

Meanwhile, President of the Presidency of the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has announced that in view of the large number of pilgrims and worshipers in the blessed month of Ramadan, prayers will also be offered on the roof of Masjid al-Haram as well

The renowned Qari also added that spots have been reserved for itikaf in the hall with the extension of Shah Fahd in Masjid al-Haram and those who would be performing itikaf would be fully taken care of. 

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom that would see 2.3 million Muslims in the kingdom. This is the first time that the number of pilgrims has been restored to pre-Covid levels. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia announces refund policy for domestic pilgrims

09:10 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia strikes deal for 121 aircraft with Boeing

11:45 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Travel to another Saudi Arabian city through PIA – Here are the details

04:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia unveils new national airline: Here's the details

12:08 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Karachi to Islamabad air travel for as low as Rs17,000: Here's how to avail the offer

10:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Major change in Saudi Arabia's tourist visa for GCC residents – Read details here

09:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan might ban Imran Khan from running for upcoming elections, ...

10:57 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd March 2023

08:51 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: