Saudi Arabia allows unvaccinated pilgrims to offer prayers at Holy Kaaba, Masjid e Nabawi

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that visitors who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 can offer prayer in the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid e Nabawi in Medina, it emerged on Tuesday.
The only condition imposed in this regard is that the unvaccinated individuals are not infected with COVID-19 or have not gotten in touch with other persons who tested positive for the virus; they can also get an Umrah permit through Nusuk app.
According to Ministry of Haj and Umra, Saudi Arabia special arrangements are being made as Ramazan is around the corner and pilgrims would also be visiting the kingdom for Itikaf (practice of secluding oneself during the final 10 days of Ramadan).
For the last ten days of Ramazan, clarification has also been issued in response to inquiries.
“It is not necessary to obtain a permit to perform prayers in the Two Holy Mosques, with a condition that the worshipers shall not have coronavirus infection or contact with a person infected with the virus,” Department for Beneficiary Care Service said in the statement.
The Saudi authorities have announced that 2500 spots have been made in Masjid al Haram for Itikaf which would be sufficient for this year.
Meanwhile, President of the Presidency of the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has announced that in view of the large number of pilgrims and worshipers in the blessed month of Ramadan, prayers will also be offered on the roof of Masjid al-Haram as well
The renowned Qari also added that spots have been reserved for itikaf in the hall with the extension of Shah Fahd in Masjid al-Haram and those who would be performing itikaf would be fully taken care of.
The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom that would see 2.3 million Muslims in the kingdom. This is the first time that the number of pilgrims has been restored to pre-Covid levels.
