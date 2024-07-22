Who is Kamala Harris, and will she be able to become the first woman President of US?

US President Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his successor, and now incumbent vice president will faceoff Donald Trump. Aging Biden withdrew from the presidential race, and Harris, set to be formally nominated at the party convention.

Harris came this far with a legal career, as she became California's attorney general, and then a Senator. She was impeccable during high-profile Senate hearings.

As US Vice President, the 59-year-old faced quite challenges, including handling immigration and voting rights issues amid the pandemic and political divisions. Despite these obstacles, she remains poised to potentially become the first woman and second black president of the US.

Kamala Harris

Kamala belonged to immigrant family as her mother moved from India while her father was from Africa. She pursued her higher education at Howard University and the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

After formal education, she started her career in Alameda County and San Francisco district attorney’s offices, eventually becoming district attorney.

In 2010, she was elected as California’s Attorney General and was re-elected in next stint. She then served as a US Senator starting, gaining recognition for her intense questioning of Trump administration officials.

In her vice presidency, Kamala supported key Biden administration policies on infrastructure, immigration, and abortion rights. However, she has faced criticism for some past actions and perceived lack of influence.

Kamala Harris was assigned significant tasks like addressing immigration and voting rights, but faced difficulties due to legislative gridlock and negative press. Despite these challenges, Harris proved effective on the campaign trail as Biden's support waned.

As speculation grows about Biden's potential withdrawal, Harris has become a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination. Her role and public perception are expected to shift, with renewed optimism in her campaign. Additionally, Trump's previous donations to Harris's campaigns add an interesting layer to the political landscape.