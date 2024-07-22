Karachi Airport on high alert amid heavy heavy rain forecast in metropolis

KARACHI – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued rain alert for Karachi Airport in light of rain forecasts in the provincial capital.

The recent alert involves close surveillance of runway and adjoining areas over next 24 hours. It also directed small jets to move to safe spots, securing their wings with weights, and managing concerns about insects and birds in the runway areas due to the wet spell.

Aviation authority further deployed extra bird shooters and is reinforcing tarmac joints with electric cables to prevent accidents during expected downpour. The staffers got directions to clear water drains of runways.

The development comes as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts increased rainfall with wind and thundershowers across several regions, starting this week.

In its advisory, PMD said weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and central parts of Pakistan and likely to gain traction from Monday.

A low-pressure system is also forming in Bay of Bengal and it may impact Sindh, with potential heavy rainfall in Karachi from Monday.

Met office also urged all relevant authorities to stay alert and take precautions to avoid any problems.