Karachi Airport on high alert amid heavy heavy rain forecast in metropolis

KARACHI – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued rain alert for Karachi Airport in light of rain forecasts in the provincial capital.
The recent alert involves close surveillance of runway and adjoining areas over next 24 hours. It also directed small jets to move to safe spots, securing their wings with weights, and managing concerns about insects and birds in the runway areas due to the wet spell.
Aviation authority further deployed extra bird shooters and is reinforcing tarmac joints with electric cables to prevent accidents during expected downpour. The staffers got directions to clear water drains of runways.
The development comes as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts increased rainfall with wind and thundershowers across several regions, starting this week.
In its advisory, PMD said weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and central parts of Pakistan and likely to gain traction from Monday.
A low-pressure system is also forming in Bay of Bengal and it may impact Sindh, with potential heavy rainfall in Karachi from Monday.
Met office also urged all relevant authorities to stay alert and take precautions to avoid any problems.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
